Your Ticket to TrawlerFest Awaits

Ticketing is underway for seminars at TrawlerFest-Bay Bridge at Kent Island on the Chesapeake, including the signature diesel engine course with two of the nation's finest instructors on the topic. The event happens Sept. 26-30.

The two-day seminar is not the only diesel engine course for boaters in the country, but it is the only diesel course for boaters taught by SAIL Technical Editor Nigel Calder and veteran boatbuilder and yard operator Steve Zimmerman. Calder’s status is such that when he makes an observation about engine performance, the engine manufacturers themselves pay attention.

(Zimmerman recently starred in Power & Motoryacht’s first online education course “Marine Diesel Maintenance & Troubleshooting. Visit www.boatersuniversity.com.)

This two-day session, "Everything You Need To Know About Diesel Engines," combines classroom time with hands-on engine time in the shop. It combines theory and practical troubleshooting instruction, and it does so with a touch of humor to keep things lively. Attendees will receive a certificate of completion that in some cases may help save some money on their boat insurance.

It is also worthy of note that unlike most other engine instructors both Calder and Zimmerman are veteran cruisers, who bring this perspective to the curriculum. Before you sign on to any other diesel course, ask the organizers how many years of long-distance cruising its instructors have done.

Other perennial favorites include “Boat Buyers Survival Guide,” “Guns & Governments,” “Boat Handling” and “The Great Loop,” which feature TrawlerFest’s signature interactive team-teach approach. But there are always new topics and new instructors for our regular topics.

The TrawlerFest boat show and seminar series happens at Bay Bridge Marina Yacht Club on Kent Island at the foot of Maryland’s magnificent Tuesday through Sunday, Sept. 26-30. The boat show runs Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 28-30, and includes booths displaying marine products and services.

There are 28 seminars altogether. The diesel seminar is the longest course offering at roughly 16 hours. Another is the equivalent of one eight-hour day. Seven are 3 1/2 -4 hours and 19 are short courses, at two-hours. All the technical seminars provide attendees with certificates of completion.

To register, visit: https://www.passagemaker.com/trawlerfest/bay-bridge-2017.

The best value is to purchase a VIP pass which allows entry into any and all of the seminars (except the diesel and "Hands-On Boat Handling" seminars) for a set price, which also includes admission to the show and evening social events.