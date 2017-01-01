Power & Motoryacht Executive Editor, Capt. Bill Pike checks out the new Viking 37 Billfish at Yachts Miami Beach 2017.
More from Yachts Miami Beach 2017
FROM THE EDITOR: Miami 2017 Intro ▶
PHOTO GALLERY: Yachts Miami Beach 2017 ▶
VIDEO: Evo 43: A truly versatile Italian beauty ▶
VIDEO: Pursuit S328 Intro ▶
VIDEO: Regulator 31 Debut ▶
VIDEO: Debut of the Evinrude E-TEC G2 ▶
VIDEO: Princess 40M Walk-through ▶
VIDEO: Talking Systems with Intrepid ▶
VIDEO: Sebago Test ▶
VIDEO: Garmin Phantom Radar ▶
VIDEO: Greenline 36 ▶