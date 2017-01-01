Tested: Eartec UltraLITE Headset

Sinking Feeling

Yogi Sinking

Check out this incredible footage of the virtually new, $39 million megayacht sinks in 300 fathoms in the Aegean Sea. Questions remain from this 2012 sinking—many of them. Watch the video here. ▶

Drill Instructor

USCG drill

Most boaters are reluctant to rehearse emergency drills; they feel a little silly, or they don’t want to ruin the excitement of the day with a dose of reality. But if you are not prepared and willing to practice safety drills, you could endanger the welfare of guests and crew. Learn more here. ▶

