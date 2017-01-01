Launch of the Riviera 68 Sport Yacht

See more from our time at the 2017 Sanctuary Boat Show here. ▶
Click here for Riviera’s contact information and index of articles ▶
See more from our time at the 2017 Sanctuary Boat Show here. ▶
Click here for Riviera’s contact information and index of articles ▶
Meet the newest member of the Riviera family just minutes after she touches the water for the first time. Watch the video here. ▶
Thinking of a unique name for your new boat can be tough, that's why we created a Boat Name Generator.
Try it here. ▶