A Boat Show Season to Remember

By John V Turner
Video by Dan Harding and John V Turner

The Palm Beach boat show marks the end of the 2016-17 boat show season. Editor Dan Harding looks back on what made this season particularly special.

Want more? Watch: The World’s Coolest Traffic Jam ▶

Vetus Maxwell Tip of the Week

Hot Today

Curtain Call

A Boat Show Season to Remember

The Palm Beach boat show marks the end of the 2016-17 boat show season. Editor Dan Harding looks back on what made this season particularly special. Watch the video here. ▶

Featured Brands

Greenline logo MCY logo
HMY Yacht Sales logo Volvo Penta logo
Absolute logo Sunseeker
   

Boat-Name Generator

cube puzzel Thinking of a unique name for your new boat can be tough, that's why we created a Boat Name Generator.
Try it here. ▶

Panbo Marine Electronics

Recently Added

Sightlines

Select Brokerage

Brokerage Yachts VIEW BROKERAGE ADS