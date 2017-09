Recovery Efforts Underway Following Hurricane Harvey

Coast Guard Air Station Houston responds to search and rescue requests after Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas (Aug. 27, 2017).

Ways to help:

All Hands Volunteers will be working on damaged homes and removing debris.

The American Red Cross is accepting donations. You can also text HARVEY to 90999 to donate $10.

AmeriCares takes medicine and supplies to survivors.

Donations to the Salvation Army can be made online,

by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769) or texting STORM to 51555.