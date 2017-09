Recovery Efforts Underway Following Hurricane Harvey.

Hurricane Harvey barreled into Texas on August 25. It was a Category 4 hurricane, with winds exceeding 130 miles per hour in some places. Stalling over the Texas Gulf Coast, and eventually lingering as a tropical storm, Harvey dropped between 40 and 52 inches of rain in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana. Mobilizing into action, the Coast Guard, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and National Guard units from five states—as well as other military branches—were called on to assist those affected by the storm. It’s nice to know that when the water rises, the brave men and women of our country’s military have our backs.

Now, with Hurricane Irma, one of the strongest storms ever recorded in the Atlantic, thrashing the Caribbean on a collision course with Florida, many predict it could surpass the damage done by Harvey. Our military may soon be called into action once again.

Ways to help:

All Hands Volunteers will be working on damaged homes and removing debris.

The American Red Cross is accepting donations. You can also text HARVEY to 90999 to donate $10.

AmeriCares takes medicine and supplies to survivors.

Donations to the Salvation Army can be made online,

by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769) or texting STORM to 51555.