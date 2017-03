Regulator 31

LOA: 36'5"

BEAM: 10'4"

DRAFT: 2'8" (engines down)

DISPL.: 10,500 lb.

FUEL: 300 gal.

WATER: 35 gal.

POWER: 2/300-hp Yamaha F300s

CRUISING SPEED: 30 knots

TOP SPEED: 48 knots

PRICE: $243,000

When I tell you that you couldn’t keep boaters off the Regulator 31 during the Miami International Boat Show, I can say that with some authority because, well, I tried. Digital Editor John Turner stood on a dock opposite the boat as I channeled my inner Walter Cronkite for a video review.

Hi, I’m Dan Harding and ...

“Hey Dave, did you see how deep these livewells are?”

[Deep exhale] Okay, JT, let’s try again. Hi, I’m Dan Harding and I’m standing aboard...

“Should I take my shoes off!?”

[Deeper exhale] John please just keep shooting.