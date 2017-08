Minorca Islander 42

But enough of sunpads. This boat stays true to her commercial forebears. “She has full keel protection,” Flannery says. “She’ll have 355-horsepower Cummins QSBs and I expect her to cruise in the 19-knot range. Minorca boats are all built to CE category A Ocean standards, which means the vessel is designed for extended voyages where conditions may exceed Force 8 winds on the Beaufort scale and significant wave heights of 12 feet and up.“