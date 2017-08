Minorca Islander 42

Her shape is reminiscent of Down East-inspired cruisers that seem to be everywhere now, but she’s actually inspired less by lobster than a traditional European workboat design called a llaüt. “A llaüt is a double-ended Mediterranean fishing boat,” said Paul Flannery, director of East Coast sales for SYS Yacht Sales. “This builder modified it for pleasure boating, much like our own New England builders modified lobster boats for non-commercial use. Initially, they built boats starting around 24 feet and got as big as 60 feet over the years.”