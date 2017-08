Minorca Islander 42

LOA: 43'4"

BEAM: 13'6"

DRAFT: 3'7"

DISPL.: 22,520 lb.

FUEL: 317 gal.

WATER: 132 gal.

POWER: 2/355-hp Cummins QSB diesel

CRUISE SPEED: 19 knots

TOP SPEED: 25 knots

BASE PRICE: $503,000, plus options, freight, and commissioning



The Minorca 42 Islander may look familiar, a profile to go with a name you feel you know, but maybe you just can’t quite put your finger on it. You may have seen this shape before in your travels, since this boat isn’t completely new, but it is new to the United States. The Minorca 42 Islander is sold in Europe as the Minorcino line from Sasga Yachts, and Minorca, as you certainly know, is in Spain’s Balearic Islands, one of the premier getaway spots in the Mediterranean.