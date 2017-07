Kadey-Krogen Turns the Big 4-0

The atmosphere of the event can only be compared to a family reunion. Owners joked, talked shop, and swapped stories like old friends. “Forty deserves respect,” says Director of Marketing and Public Relations Jennifer Burkett. “Whether it’s the number of candles on your cake, or pounds lost, I believe achievements with the increment of 40 should receive some applause.” And why not? Throughout the brand’s four productive decades the company has built more than 610 yachts ranging from 36 to 58 feet.