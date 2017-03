Formula 430 Super Sport Crossover

As with all Formulas today, the 430 was designed by John Adams. I’d say the guy’s put the kibosh on all narrow interpretations of what boating’s supposed to be with his new SS Crossover. She’s a speedster, cruiser, dayboat, and grill-and-fridge-equipped beach party platform. If you can’t have fun onboard this baby, it’s possible there ain’t no fun to be had in the vicinity!