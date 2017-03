LOA: 43'0"

BEAM: 12'0"

DRAFT: 3'4"

DISPL.: 25,200 lb.

FUEL: 500 gal.

WATER: 56 gal.

STANDARD POWER: 4/400-hp Mercury Racing Verado 400R outboards

OPTIONAL POWER: 4/300-hp or 350-hp Mercury outboards

GENERATOR: 10-kW low-CO Kohler

PRICE: $1,054,500 (w/4 300-hp Verados)



Formula 430 Super Sport Crossover

While I was checking out the new Formula 430 Super Sport Crossover at the 2017 Miami Boat Show a couple of months ago, two thoughts kept toodling through the ol’ noodle. First, Formula was obviously into the multiple-outboard craze sweeping the market’s midrange these days—the 430’s transom sported four 400-horsepower Mercury Racing Verados. And second, the boat took the term “multi-dimensional” to a whole new level.