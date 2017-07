Duffield 58

“We didn’t hit our numbers perfectly on our fuel burn,” admits Duffield. “We burn a little more than we were hoping, but not much. We’re still 45 or 47 percent less [fuel burn] than everyone else. Nobody up until [now] even cared. The thinking was, ‘Well if you’re this wealthy to buy a $2.5 million boat, what do you care about how much fuel you burn?’”