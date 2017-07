LOA: 63'6"

BEAM: 16'0"

DRAFT: 3'11"

DISPL.: 57,740 lb. (Half Load)

POWER: 1/985-hp Caterpillar C12.9

CRUISE SPEED: 18 knots

TOP SPEED: 27 knots

PRICE: $2.49 million



Duffield 58

As a marine journalist, it’s a real treat to speak with Marshall “Duffy” Duffield, owner of the Duffy Electric Boat Co., as I imagine it also would be for friends, family members, complete strangers, and decidedly non-marine journalists alike. The reasons are abundant. He’s a passionate, magnetic, highly quotable man who loves what he does. So imagine his excitement—downright infectious, in fact—being able to chat about the recently debuted Duffield 58, which has been a labor of love for the Newport Beach, California, native.