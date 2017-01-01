Cutting-Edge Boat Building at Grand Banks

Cutting-Edge Robotics

The recent updates to the Grand Banks plant in Malaysia highlight a deep-transformation, complete with forward-thinking innovation.

In 2015, shortly after Palm Beach Motor Yachts President and CEO Mark Richards had taken the reins of Grand Banks, I visited the company’s boatbuilding facility in Johor, Malaysia for the first time. I came away surprised.

First, there were fewer molds on hand than I’d expected—I’d never before realized how extensively Grand Banks has mixed and matched the same tooling over the years to create a variety of models. And although lots of expertise and craftsmanship was evident in the wood and fabrication shops, the lamination technology seemed pretty old.

“You need to come back, mate,” Richards told me just before I left. “You’ll see some really big changes.”

I took Richards up on his offer recently. And what I saw during my second visit was even more surprising than what I’d seen during the first. A transformation had occurred.

New windows shone brightly. Dust collectors hummed. Hull, deck, and other molds appeared to be crisp and multitudinous. Shops and construction bays were cool, well lit, well ventilated, and amply stocked with top-shelf power tools. Employees seemed genuinely cheerful, whether they were participating in modern resin-transfer procedures or continually sweeping the spotless floors.

And there were boats galore. Scores of Palm Beach Motor Yachts (which are presently built in the Johor plant as well as in a facility in Berkley Vale, Australia) made up the majority, but others were on hand as well, each one a brand-new Grand Banks 60 in some stage of build.

But what impressed me more than anything else was something I’d never seen before—an eight-axis milling machine from German robotics pioneer Kuka, known for its involvement with America’s Cup vessels, BMW cars, and Boeing 777 jets. Yeah, I’d seen five-axis machines and even six-axis machines, some in Europe, some stateside. But a mind-bogglingly agile, incredibly articulate eight-axis robot?

“It will allow us to efficiently produce super-accurate tooling right here on the premises,” Richards told me. “And that means quality control and project scheduling are in our hands—not in the hands of a third party.”

The Kuka handler’s job is a trip. He sits in a computer-crammed, picture-window-enhanced control room watching his charge conduct its affairs inside a giant see-through enclosure. In action, the Kuka seems so large and powerful, and its movements so precise and quick, that I felt disconcerted now and again. Is this baby just a machine? Or a humanoid arm, complete with wrist, hand, fingers, and mind? Or what?

One thing’s sure, though. With a big, orange Kuka robot on the job, it’s pretty obvious that there’s something big-time going on at Grand Banks these days. In fact, I’d say it’s nothing short of a 21st-century renaissance. And oh, stay tuned for more on the GB60 in an upcoming issue of Power & Motoryacht.

And check out the rest of this photo gallery. It’ll provide you will a little more detail on the transformation that’s already occurred and, we trust, continues to occur at Grand Banks. ▶