Bertram 60

Similar to the 35, the 60 comes in two versions. On the one hand, it has the specifications to be a tournament darling, rigged to fish as a battlewagon with a tower and blocked-out front windows. Or, it can be equipped as a comfortable cruising boat designed with families in mind.

“As I spend my days on the factory floor, I’m thinking, ‘Man, if only people knew how good we’re building these boats,” says Truslow. In due time, I have a feeling they will.



Click here for Bertram’s contact information and index of articles ▶