Bertram 60

The Tampa-based builder is throwing its weight back into the upper tiers of the sportfishing market with the new 60, an ambitious project but one that is also methodical, according to Truslow. At 60-feet, the company is setting its sights at “really the heart of the sportfish market. What’s great about it is, it allows us to tack left or right—smaller or larger—with future molds.” (Word is a tack left might be on the horizon following the debut of the 60.)