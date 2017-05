Bertram 35

The engineering guy for the Bertram 35 project, Earl Blackwell, shows us the mockup for the next Bertram model to go into production—the Bertram 60. While the hull of the 35 is infused (achieving a 70-to-30 percent glass-to-resin ratio, according to Bertram), resin-infusion technology will be used to create both the hull and the deck of the 60.