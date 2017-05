Bertram 35

Absolute simplicity! As you can see, the Palm Beach-style helm station on our Bertram 35 test boat (with optional varnished high-gloss helm pod) has been stripped of all peripherals. There’s little more than a couple of Garmin MFDs, a command mic, a compass, and a Caterpillar engine readout. The small panel just to the right of the engine-control lever to starboard (with rubber bow thruster button) governs the operation of the SeaKeeper gyro stabilizer.