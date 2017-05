Bertram 35

The machinery space of our Bertram 35 would have been a bit roomier if her owner had foregone the optional SeaKeeper 5 (between the mains, just abaft the Fisher-Panda genset), but then again there’s that flip-the-switch-for-sidewalk-type-stability thing he may have been thinking of. When deployed, the SeaKeeper on our test boat reduced roll in 4-foot swells to just about zilch! The boat went up and down, but side to side? Nope!