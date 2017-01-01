2017 Cannes Yachting Festival - Photo 14

Missed the perennially popular New England show? No worries, we’ve got you covered with this virtual stroll around the docks. See more here. ▶

Absolute Yachts employs magnetic glasses on the 73 Navetta. The glasses are stowed upside down in a dedicated magnet-ready locker, and all table tops have a ferrous layer that allows the magnets to grip. This innovation can help keep glasses upright in a seaway, and keep spills to a minimum. Watch the video here. ▶