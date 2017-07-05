New concept yacht brings metropolitan to the sea.

The Ardea Alba is rewarded for its urban modernity.

By Carly Sisson



Twenty-three year old British/Italian designer Timothy Baldacci has introduced a new concept yacht: the Ardea Alba. His design landed him among the top six finalists in the Young Designer of the Year competition.



The 262-foot vessel is inspired by the S-shaped head of the Ardea Alba, or Great Egret, though it seems to emanate the flair of a New York penthouse. Its two tenders are designed in the same style: the limousine tender is closed and transparent and accomodates up to eight guests, and the smaller general-use tender features an open sportive design for day outings or fishing trips.





The yacht’s superstructure is an almost entirely glass surface. The main central body features glass windows that provide for an uninterrupted, 360-degree view of the surroundings that is shaded by the sun deck. Bold columns support the central body, further enforcing the yacht’s urban inspiration. The low-profile shape and minimalistic design are, according to designers, intended to ensure a complete “at sea” experience for its passengers.

Undoubtedly unique and modern, it has yet to be determined if the concept-stage yacht is actually seaworthy. The ship would certainly be unlike any other on the water, and it is sure to be perceived in various ways among boaters.



Baldacci is influenced by the contrasting worlds in which he grew up: the small coastal city of Verragio in Tuscany, Italy, and the huge metropolis of London. His inspiration is derived from his travels and photography.



timothybaldacci.com