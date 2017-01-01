Legacy Yachts

Legacy 36

Our boat test of the Legacy 36. A peaceful morning cruise aboard a Legacy 36 proves that keeping things simple can be pretty sweet.

By Daniel Harding

Legacy Yachts,
440-392-2628
www.legacy.tartanyachts.com

Vetus Maxwell Tip of the Week

Hot Today

Enduring Legacy

Legacy 36

A peaceful morning cruise aboard a Legacy 36 proves that keeping things simple can be pretty sweet. Learn more here. ▶

Featured Brands

Greenline logo MCY logo
HMY Yacht Sales logo Volvo Penta logo
Absolute logo Sunseeker
   

Boat-Name Generator

cube puzzel Thinking of a unique name for your new boat can be tough, that's why we created a Boat Name Generator.
Try it here. ▶

Panbo Marine Electronics

Recently Added

Sightlines

Select Brokerage

Brokerage Yachts VIEW BROKERAGE ADS