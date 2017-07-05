Deep River and a Deflated Dinghy

By Daniel Harding |

“Dan, the dinghy deflated!” Karen shouted from the cockpit.

Moments prior I was lying in bed watching clouds pass over the hatch. I was contemplating life’s big questions like, should I get pancakes or eggs for breakfast? And just like that, the air poured from my plan for an otherwise majestic morning.

Throwing a shirt on as I sped out the cabin door, my eyes adjusted to the sun just in time to see my dinghy sinking. My heart plummeted to my stomach when I saw my brand-spanking-new Suzuki outboard half submerged, struggling to stay afloat while the completely deflated port side of the dinghy pulled towards Davy Jones’ locker. A throwable PFD and my Sebago boat shoes floating in the middle of the mess completed the tragic ballad.

“Son of a ---!”

I knew then that breakfast was no longer on the menu.

First priorities first, I had to get the outboard. Karen pulled the dinghy to the boat as I lunged for the handle on the neck of the motor. I pulled it—and the dinghy—up to the stern of the boat with everything I had while Karen reached over and unscrewed the engine from the raft. It took some serious early-morning calisthenics but we got the engine aboard. I would go on to fish my shoes, the throwable, and the dinghy itself from the drink. I didn’t have much of a plan at this point but I knew I wanted to depart Deep River, where we’d been enjoying a couple really relaxing days, and get back to my home turf in Essex.

I dodged a constant deluge of massive logs and branches along the river on my way back to the marina while Karen worked to reflate the dinghy. After a call to my old man, I had a semblance of a plan to try and revive my outboard, which lay lamely at my side. I checked the oil and gas, which both seemed to hold off the brackish offensive. I carefully wiped everything down, dried what I could, and struggled to get the engine to start.

This story would thankfully have a happy ending. I left the engine for a little while as I rowed in to the dock where Karen was waiting. I was close to throwing in the towel at this point.

“Know any good outboard prayers?” I asked, as I turned to give the engine one last college try.
“I’ll try the ones I have.”

Well, wouldn’t you know it, the engine fired up! Before looking up at Karen and jinxing myself, I pulled away from the dock and revved up the engine: She purred like a kitten. I credited the extra drying time for the engine’s resurrection but nevertheless I’m going to light a candle in church next week, you know, just in case.

After the successful test run I would pull the dinghy from the water, saving the leak repair for another day.

Sloshing up to my car in my soaked Sebagos, carrying my outboard in my arms like a wounded comrade, I was plenty pissed about the turn of events. I mean, my morning had gone to hell in a New York minute—the squishing of the soles of my shoes a constant reminder.

Karen and I walked into downtown Essex and got a drink (iced coffee and water of course) and I began to cool off. I saw children in their best red, white, and blue 4th of July attire holding their parents’ hands, couples walking their dogs, and a small crowd moving towards the classic car show that was beginning to assemble at the end of the street.

“There’s still a whole day ahead of us,” Karen reminded me. “And it’s your favorite holiday.”

As per usual she was right. It took some time, and a couple drinks stronger than that iced coffee, but I eventually saw the positive side. My new outboard was still working, we enjoyed a couple days of much-needed R&R in one of our favorite local spots, and after a quick patch we will be ready once again to cruise over the horizon in search of our next adventure.

Vetus Maxwell Tip of the Week

Hot Today

Friends and Owners Honor 50 Years of Fairline

Fairline Yachts celebrates 50 years

A golden anniversary is a big accomplishment, and Fairline reached its milestone in high style. Where else but Mallorca in Spain’s Balearic Islands could this British boatbuilder celebrate in proper fashion. Learn more about the event here. ▶

Featured Brands

Costa Palmos logo MCY logo
HMY Yacht Sales logo Volvo Penta logo
Absolute logo Sunseeker
   

Boat-Name Generator

cube puzzel Thinking of a unique name for your new boat can be tough, that's why we created a Boat Name Generator.
Try it here. ▶

Panbo Marine Electronics

Recently Added

Sightlines

Select Brokerage

Brokerage Yachts VIEW BROKERAGE ADS