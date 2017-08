Bertram 60

You won’t find me arguing about it: the rebirth of Bertram Yachts is one hell of a story. With the Bertram 35 turning heads as a modern makeover of the iconic Bertram 31, the rebirth seems to be well into its paces. But Bertram CEO Peter Truslow feels something is getting overshadowed by their relaunching of the brand: and that’s the quality of 60 on the horizon.

“What I think is getting a little bit lost in the ‘Rebirth of Bertram’ story is we’re really building a great boat right now,” says Truslow. “The 35 is a modern interpretation of a classic Bertram. But the 60 is the modern Bertram. [Her] design is really the direction for the entire brand.”