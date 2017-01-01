Numarine 62 Fly

Best of Both Worlds

Built in the Middle east with exotic styling, yet adapted to the way Americans use their boats, the Numarine 62 might just be the right amount of compromise.

From a distance, this Numarine 62 might send shivers down the spine of a traditionalist skipper who still reveres a gently curving sheerline, but this model takes modern Euro-design and raises the bar with quadrilateral-shaped hull windows, notched bulwarks, and a swept-back windshield.

This is a stark contrast if you were picturing a yacht being built by a wizened old man using hand tools in the shade of a gnarled olive tree. The Numarine plant, overlooking the Sea of Marmara in Turkey, is some 375,000 square feet and fitted with systems and equipment for resin infusion; Kevlar and carbon-fiber materials are used here, too. The new 62 from Numarine is the latest in this builder’s 12-yacht line of flybridges, express cruisers, and explorer yachts ranging from this boat up to 130 feet, and all have a certain flair of design to set them apart. While no Italian yacht would be complete without a few “quirks,” it seems the same is true of Turkish designs. The styling and interior were done by Can Yalman, a Turkish industrial designer, and the underwater lines are by Umberto Taliavini, who got it absolutely right. The hull is a deepish-V (21-degree deadrise) with longitudinal strakes; the hard chines reverse near the stern to provide good stability at rest and interesting performance numbers (more on that later).

Our test boat was Hull No. 2, and had been designed with a “beach house” interior of grays, with white-washed oak planking underfoot and wenge trim for a cool and serene look. In the saloon, a low sofa wraps around to starboard under an oversized window (more on that later, too) to face a console with a pop-up TV. Aft, triple stainless steel sliding doors open to make the cockpit an extension of the saloon, with a wide bench seat across the transom and a teak table.

The galley is just forward of that low sofa and separated by a waist-high counter that keeps the chef’s “office” private. A full-height Bosch fridge seems out of place since it blocks a chunk of the otherwise 360-degree view, but Numarine USA’s Jack Nitabach tells me that future boats will have drawer fridges to revive that openness.

Speaking of appliances, Numarine goes to the effort of making all its yachts bound for North America completely service-friendly by buying everything—from galley appliances to TVs to various pumps—and shipping the pieces via container to the yard. So, while the yacht may be Turkish, you can find parts and service easily on this side of the pond through Numarine USA in partnership with Ft. Lauderdale-based Bradford Marine.

One detail of the galley sure to wow your chef is the neat stowage for everything from flatware (with the Numarine logo) to glasses and dishes. The drawers for forks and knives are simply wow-inducing.

Opposite the galley is a glass-topped dining table supported by huge chrome pillars, with a wraparound settee behind the raised helm station. The skipper has a fine view forward through an immense one-piece windshield; at the helm are a pair of Garmin 12-inch monitors for nav and ship systems. The immovable bench helm seat is a bit awkward, but the company says it will be fixed on future renditions—again, this is Hull No. 2.

A curving stairwell under the steeply raked windscreen creates an atrium in the lower foyer, with a passageway running fore and aft. Just aft is the full-beam master suite, with an athwartships queen berth with headboard and nightstands to port and an odd (quirk number one) counter to starboard with lockers underneath and a pop-up TV on a raised area. On this yacht, a backrest and pad have been placed atop the counter to create the impression of a chaise, but a narrow and uncomfortable one at that. Future boats, I’m told, will have a built-in loveseat.

Aft, a wall of mirrors conceals hanging lockers with shelves, and the forward bulkhead is minimalist with a wall covering. The head is one step up, with twin vessel sinks and a shower stall with seat.

The athwartships berth in the master makes the most of the space. Fresh air wafting overhead is a nice touch, whether in the Med or the Caribbean.

At the forward end of the passage is the VIP, with an island berth, two hanging lockers, and a private head with shower. Between the two staterooms is a guest cabin and direct access to the dayhead, which also has a stall shower.

Crew’s quarters are aft, with access from the transom platform or from the engine room, which has a vertical ladder from the aft deck. Two pilot-style berths are outboard, and the crew shares a head.

The bridge feels (and is) large, with enough open space to entertain a dozen guests. The skipper sits behind a fiberglass console on a bench seat that can flip back to face aft when not in use. There’s a U-shaped settee and teak table aft by the electronics arch, and sunpads that wrap around forward of the helm. For entertaining, a mini-galley includes grill, sink, ice maker, and fridge.

And this particular 62 was definitely built for entertaining afloat, with underwater lights, color-changing cockpit lights, and a $30,000 Bose sound system that easily pinned my sound meter.

The engine room is downright impressive, with around 7 feet of headroom and ample space between the two engines. Our test yacht had twin MAN V-8s, putting 1,200 horsepower through V-drives. This is an upgrade from the standard Volvo Penta IPS 950s, though I had to wonder why you would choose V-drives rather than pods in this day and age. Volvo Penta IPS 1200 drives are optional, which would give you the same 35-knot top speed, but with, according to Numarine, a 30-percent reduction in fuel consumption, a longer cruising range, reduced carbon monoxide emissions, and lower noise levels (hard to believe, since our MAN-powered yacht was whisper quiet). For me, the Volvo IPS pods would be a no-brainer, with improved maneuverability and joystick controls.

The standard generator is a 17.5-kilowatt Onan, but our test boat had the more powerful tropic air conditioning to handle outside temperatures up to 104 degrees, so it was upgraded to a 23-kilowatt Onan genset.

On the foredeck, the Numarine 62 has a pair of sunpads and a couch, with the couch cleverly protected by a canvas top that rises electrically from hidden stowage for sun protection. Getting to the foredeck is easy and safe, because the bulwarks are shoulder high at one point, and capped with stainless rails forward.

This kind of foredeck treatment has become common on much larger yachts, and Numarine clearly has high aspirations for the 62.

Which brings us to quirk number two. The exterior stylist, Can Yalman, drew in a design element that starts at the cockpit and zooms up and forward, returning to the top of the bulwark cap next to the windshield. The good news is that this provides shoulder-height security going forward. The bad news is this wide, white rail bisects the view through the saloon windows, so anyone inside the cabin has to look around or under this design feature. It is simply an inexplicable oddity.

That said, Numarine had a really great idea when it comes to line handling in the cockpit. Most yachts of this size have both cleats and warping winches on the transom corners to give the crew some muscle for line handling. But the end result, with a dirty dockline on the cleat and its tail on the cockpit sole, is a bit industrial, especially if you’re having cocktails on the aft deck. Numarine created a welded fairlead that can handle lines from all directions, added a double-horned cleat and a sturdy warping winch, and then covered everything with a molded fiberglass extension of the bulwark and caprail. Even better, it created a molded bin to keep all the extra line out of sight. A slick solution to a common eyesore.

The 62 I tested had the optional hydraulic swim platform, which easily handled the 12-foot 6-inch Walker Bay RIB with a 20-horspower outboard. I expect this option to be quite popular.

Under way, the Numarine 62 had some surprises in store. First, as I mentioned, this yacht had very low sound levels (as long as the Bose system was off). For comparison, 52 decibels is an electric fan at 10 feet; the Numarine 62 held that sound level to nearly 19 knots, which meant we could talk throughout the saloon without effort. Numarine had called upon Soundown, the specialists in noise and vibration control, to quiet the 62 and their efforts clearly worked.

Second, the Numarine 62 has a very interesting speed curve. We topped out at a bit over 35 knots, yet I know that with more time to fool around with the trim tabs, we could have seen higher speeds. But that’s not what intrigued me. All is as expected until around 1700 rpm, when she goes onto plane, or as much plane as a V-hull can achieve. At that point, she jumps by about 5 knots with only a 200 rpm increase, and then another 5 knots with 200 rpm more, yet the range remains very similar (236 nm to 233 nm). Thus, you should be able to knock off the miles on your way to Bimini or Block Island at 30 knots, without putting the kids of your fuel-dock owner through Harvard.

Aside from the couple of quirks I noted, the Numarine 62 is a solidly built and well-equipped yacht at a price point that should make any boater very interested.

