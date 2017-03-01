Photography by Charlie Clark

American Icon

Hatteras Yachts, a storied American company with a global market, blends comfort, performance, and oceangoing reliability in its new 70 Motor Yacht.

Frank Gehry, the noted American architect, once said that, “Architecture should speak of its time and place, but yearn for timelessness.” He could just as easily have been talking about yacht design or more specifically, about the new Hatteras 70 Motor Yacht.

Timeless yachts spring from designs that please us visually, that have a relationship with the way yachtsmen use them, that are made to withstand the rigors of wind and wave, and keep those qualities through multiple generations of owners.

Yacht designs that please me the most, or for that matter structural designs ashore, bridge the relationship between shelter and nature in very harmonious ways. To put us in closer contact with the watery world we all appreciate, yacht designers have focused on open-plan living areas on the main deck, on long vistas through clear spans of windows and windshields, and on easy access to the waters that surround the inhabited sculpture that we call our home on the water.

The new Hatteras 70 Motor Yacht, which follows closely in the wake of the 100 Raised Pilothouse launched by the company in 2014, blurs the differences between the tenets of home and yacht design. One need only take a seat on the aft deck lounge and look forward, through the wide open sliding glass door, past the spacious saloon filled with plush furniture, and through the galley to the informal seating and dining area forward, to grasp how an open-plan main deck can satisfy an owner’s need for space afloat.

Like its larger sistership, the 70 MY blends Mediterranean-influenced exterior style and American-contemporary interior design, creating an appealing platform that’s right on target for today’s yachting lifestyles. And because it flies the Hatteras banner, and is intended to handle offshore conditions, it bears the company’s heritage of stout engineering and construction.

This is a four-stateroom yacht with accommodations on the lower deck, and with crew quarters and a large utility area aft behind a watertight transom door. The main deck includes a large aft deck that’s well protected from the elements by the boat deck above, an exceptionally wide saloon (thanks to the 21-foot beam), an L-shaped galley with a large service and stowage island on centerline, and a forward seating and dining area adjacent to, and in view of, the galley.

Want a more formal dining area on the main deck? Some owners will want the option of a well-set table and a multi-course dinner in the elegant saloon. Hatteras can oblige with an optional arrangement that places a table for eight on the starboard side between a somewhat smaller, L-shaped seating area aft and a bistro-layout galley forward. Whichever layout best serves your needs, expect great views in the saloon as well as in the forward dining area, and an abundance of natural light—most especially forward, where the 70 MY designers have included a raised, wraparound windshield, just beneath the level of the flybridge. This overhead-space-vaulting feature turns an area that is, in many yachts, dark and unappealing into a well-lit area for relaxing and informal dining that changes visually from dawn to dusk.

Side decks are wide, with excellent bulwarks and stainless steel rails for safety underway. Two starboard-side gates allow easy boarding from high docks, while twin molded stairways flanking the transom allow access from the large swim platform. Molded steps with sturdy teak treads to starboard on the aft deck lead up to the flybridge.

You can compare flybridges of motoryachts in the 70-foot class all day long and not find one that’s as spacious, or as flexible, as the one on this Hatteras. The boat deck will be a fine place to lift and store a dinghy with the option of a MarQuipt hydraulic crane, but our test vessel satisfied this need with a wide and deep hydraulic swim platform perfect for dinghy stowage, as well as easier boarding for those enjoying water activities at anchor. Two outdoor lounge chairs graced the boat deck on the yacht I tested, with plenty of room for portable chairs and tables. And with an outdoor galley set to port, it was easy to envision casual entertaining for a crowd in fine weather. To starboard, just behind the Pompano helm seats, there’s a wet bar with a refrigerator, an ice maker, and three bar stools.

The flybridge helm is located well forward, and with the stainless steering wheel set to starboard, the helmsman will have a clear view of everything along the length of the yacht for side-to mooring. Three 15-inch Garmin multifunction displays span the width of the console (two are standard), with one directly ahead of the wheel for instant updates. The 70 MY I tested had a full suite of Garmin electronics, including a black box Sounder, autopilot, 12-kilowatt radar, AIS, satellite weather, and four CCTV cameras (three in the engine room, one looking aft). Digital engine controls were mounted to the right of the wheel, while the joystick for the ABT bow thruster was located to the left—a good idea that prohibits unintended actuation. Digital engine displays also flanked the wheel. This gives the owner/operator all the tools he or she might need to operate the yacht safely and efficiently.

Test Notes Hatteras chose a premium linear polyester/polyurethane coating from Alexseal for the 70 MY hull above the waterline and the superstructure, professionally applied after a multi-step sanding and fairing to the entire exterior. The result is a finish that’s flawless to the eye. To keep the 70 MY light and strong, Hatteras uses a vacuum-assisted, resin-infusion technique throughout the structure, including the solid fiberglass hull bottom, attachment of the molded fore-and-aft stringers and lateral cross supports, bulkheads and interior decks, and in the composite sides above the waterline. The fuel tank is integral with the interior bracing structure, which keeps the weight of fuel below the waterline for a lower center of gravity and thus better stability. Our test vessel had an optional power sliding glass door aft, plus the standard waterproof door to starboard, just ahead of the galley. The standard main-deck arrangement shows no lower helm, although Hatteras offers one on special order.

A spiral staircase leads down from the galley to the accommodations deck. Three locker doors, immediately outboard as you descend, open to display AC and DC electrical switch panels. Once you reach the landing, the full-beam master stateroom is aft. A king-sized berth and cedar storage beneath it dominate the master stateroom. It’s flanked by nightstands and two built-in chests of drawers outboard. The private en suite head compartment includes a contemporary vanity with two designer sinks, stone countertops, and plenty of stowage, as well as tiled flooring and a shower with a seat behind frameless glass doors. A walk-in cedar-lined closet adds more stowage.

The forward stateroom shares many of the features found in the master, in a slightly smaller scale. The queen berth has a custom mattress from HandCraft Mattress, with cedar-lined stowage under twin nightstands and a cedar-lined hanging locker. Both the twin-berth guest stateroom to port and the double-berth-equipped guest to starboard offer comfortable amenities that put other builders on notice.

What’s it like to operate a Hatteras 70 Motor Yacht? Predictable, powerful, and comfortable are the words that come to mind. Maneuvering around the docks is precise, while turning at cruising or top end speed is, in a word, stately. The yacht I tested had a pair of optional 1,800-horsepower MTU 12V-2000 diesels that pushed us to a top speed of 27.8 knots with a 75 percent fuel load, 100 percent water, and a small crowd of Hatteras aficionados. The semi-displacement, convex hull, which has draft-reducing tunnels for easy cruising in the Bahamas or other regions known for their shoals, gets on plane between 1600 and 1900 rpm, with a predicted cruising range of 356 nautical miles at 20 knots and 284 nautical miles at 27.8 knots.

Those are some nice turns of speed and options for efficiency in a boat of this magnitude. That it’s a great-looking yacht goes without saying. That the 70 Motor Yacht is the culmination of decades of quality yacht building is also readily apparent. Hatteras has always had a global reach, and the 70 Motor Yacht is designed to increase that reach in a market that prizes both contemporary and classical good looks.

