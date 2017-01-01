Carver C34 Coupe - Image 8

Drawing Board: Carver C34 Coupe

Carver offers multiple engine options—a 250-horsepower Mercruiser stern drive (standard engine) and an inboard 350-horsepower gas inboard Mercruiser linked to a V-drive being among them—but can also accommodate other configurations per owner’s preference.



And as far as what its target owner looks like? Delforge believes they’ll be meeting boaters in the middle: Owners that have had a 40- or 45-foot flybridge, or those that are moving up from an express. “Maybe they’re tired of going up and down stairs, or they’re tired of canvas—they just want to close the doors and be done. And that’s kind of the beauty of the coupe.”