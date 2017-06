Drawing Board: Carver C34 Coupe

The design team also wanted to make sure the C34 was “a really nice couples’ boat.” So while you can sleep up to six people on it, there’s a configuration where the entire lower level is one big owner’s suite. In that configuration “there are no bulkheads,” added Delforge. “It’s just a wide-open space, and I really think it’s going to feel like a stateroom on a much bigger boat. I think people are going to love it.”