Drawing Board: Carver C34 Coupe

In developing the C34, Delforge and his team listened closely to customer feedback gleaned from boat shows and Carver dealers across the country. The C34 will use its 11-foot 6-inch beam to emphasize interior spaces—such as a single-level cockpit and saloon—with 6-foot 8-inch overheads on the main level that could accommodate an NBA player comfortably.