Drawing Board: Carver C34 Coupe

When Josh Delforge, vice president of design engineering at Carver Yachts and Marquis Yachts and his team set out to create a coupe version of the C34, they did so with a design already in mind. Looking to capitalize on the success of Carver’s line of coupes: the C37 and to a lesser extent the C43, Delforge and his team wanted to go smaller while retaining the large living spaces and special design elements that made those cabin cruisers so successful in the first place.



Due out in time for the Annapolis Boat Show in October 2017, the C34 Coupe will be ready to make quite the splash there and at the subsequent Ft. Lauderdale International Boat Show.