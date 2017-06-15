Rolls-Royce Powered Aeroboat S6 Revealed

By Carly Sisson

Rolls-Royce and Claydon Reeves launch the new Aeroboat SV12.

The Aeroboat S6 was launched at the 2017 Super Yacht Gallery in London on June 1. The 65-foot yacht is the second in the line of five models ranging from 50 to 100 feet. The 50-foot Aeroboat SV12 was the first yacht released in the line in 2013, and it became the model on which the larger yachts are based.

Aeroboat yachts are designed by Claydon Reeves and powered by Rolls-Royce. Their design is inspired by historic aviation marvels from World War II as a symbol of British culture. Each yacht is constructed from aluminum and carbon fiber and includes an array of high-end features.

The Aeroboat S6 is available with a hardtop, fixed bimini, or open cockpit. Above-deck Aerostairs extend the swim platform for convenient boarding and disembarking. A central seating area includes a concealed table for dining and hidden TV screens. The below-deck lounge can be converted into a master suite for owners who wish to stay on board. The interior also features a shower, large galley, guest cabin, and a tender garage that can accommodate a boat up to 12 feet or a pair of jet skis.

Clients can make an appointment to visit the new Aeroboat headquarters in Kensington, London to view the full Aeroboat range.

aeroboat.co.uk