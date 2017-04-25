One for the Road

By Simon Murray |

Bugatti Chiron and Palmer Johnson collaboration

As near-perfect a car as the Bugatti Chiron might be, there are certain things the supercar can’t do—like drive on water. That’s where the Niniette 66 has its road-going cousin beat. 

A budding collaboration between Bugatti and its new “lifestyle partner,” Palmer Johnson, has born some flamboyant fruit in the 66, which brings together—in one elaborate design—the best of Palmer Johnson’s revolutionary trimaran hull shape and Bugatti’s splashy styling elements. The 66 features a sweeping curve that defines its profile; and as part of the Bugatti line, it’s offered with a two-tone color scheme like the car. Only 66 will be made.

I spent more time customizing my very own Niniette 66 than a grown man should—or should admit to anyway—with the company’s online configurator, where I could imagine what my Chiron-inspired yacht would look like with an onboard hot tub (with champagne bar), hardtop bimini, and firepit (yup). 

bugattininiette.com/configurator ▶

Punching Above Her Weight

Prestige 630

Prestige is a yacht company that pays attention to weight distribution as parts go together, to ensure there are no surprises in performance—a terrific practice. So with that in mind, it may surprise you how little the new 630 give up in sumptuous finish and luxury in the new 630. Have a look at the details here. ▶

Sightlines

