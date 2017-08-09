Let the Gear Test Begin

The Power & Motoryacht editors are off to Block Island to find the next great piece of gear and maybe a lobster roll … or two.

The premise was simple enough: Get the editors of Power & Motoryacht aboard a brand-new Beneteau MC5 for a cruise to Block Island where we’d test not only the boat but an assortment of new gear for a future gear guide. Like I said, fun and simple, right?

In reality the logistics of organizing the trip we far from it. There was a fury of shipping labels, tracking numbers, flights, rental cars, and enough cooler deliveries to make the UPS delivery guy curse my name to high hell. Then there was the provisioning, boat prep, and schedules of six very busy people to manage. It took weeks of focused effort for us to pull together.

Sitting down on the flybridge with my feet up to write this post, with evening light cascading upon the Great Salt Pond where we’re moored, I can already say this trip was worth it. Capt. Bill Pike and John Turner are circling the boat in a Sea Eagle tender testing a Torqeedo electric outboard, others are prepping for tomorrow’s gear tests, and others are embracing island time and catching up on some R&R.

Getting all of us together when not at a boat show is a rare event these days. I’m looking forward to spending some time with the saltiest crew around on beautiful Block Island and putting some new gear through the ringer. It should be a fun few days. I hope you’ll join us by staying tuned in here and to our regular updates on Facebook (facebook.com/powerandmotoryacht), Twitter (@pmyacht), and on Istagram (@powerandmotoryacht). And if you’re in the area be sure to stop by and say hello.

Watch a recording of our LIVE Facebook video from the tests here. ▶