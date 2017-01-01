Testing the Chris-Craft Fleet
The editors discover what really makes the Chris-Craft brand special after testing 12 of their new models in 10 hours. Watch the video here. ▶
The editors discover what really makes the Chris-Craft brand special after testing 12 of their new models in 10 hours. Watch the video here. ▶
From fresh lobster to the natural beauty along the jagged coast, the magic of Maine is its ability to transport you back to the simple life. Start planning your adventure here.
Our boat test of the Jeanneau Leader 40. The ideas that go into the Leader line of stern drive-powered boats from Jeanneau include a hull from esteemed designer Michael Peters, smart weight management, and a layout tweaked for fun on the hook and underway.
Riva goes back to its roots in the Rivamare, a 39-footer that can go toe to toe with any boat of any size for elegance and luxury.
Our first look at the Nordic Tug 44. The Nordic Tug 42 was a heck of a boat, but she had a drawback or two. Her re-designed, and considerably refined replacement, the Nordic Tug 44, addresses the biggest of the lot with yachty panache.
Introducing the Riviera 4800 Sport Yacht. Solid construction and performance to spare are just part of this new model's story.
First Look: Beneteau Gran Turismo 46. French boatbuilder Beneteau has a boat for nearly everyone. The GTs are a line of sporty, capable express cruisers (and one motoryacht) that have reached the latest stage of their evolution in this new GT 46. See how far that development has come here.
Combining speed, onboard comfort, and loads of natural light, the Overmarine Mangusta Oceano 42 is a new yacht that you won't want to miss.
Vessel monitoring is a powerful tool to give you insight into the aspects of your boat on which you want to keep an eye. Connect your boat to the Internet the right way, and the right people can be looped in. Learn more about how these powerful systems can work for you here.
6 Resolutions for the New Year: PMY Edition. “Cut back on red meat.” “Actually, y’know, use your gym membership.” Let’s face it: Resolutions aren’t all that fun. In the interest of making them worthwhile, achievable, and—hell—actually fun, here’s 6 boat-related resolutions that will put a smile on your face.
From fresh lobster to the natural beauty along the jagged coast, the magic of Maine is its ability to transport you back to the simple life. Start planning your adventure here. ▶
Thinking of a unique name for your new boat can be tough, that's why we created a Boat Name Generator.
Try it here. ▶
VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Check out our take on today’s hottest marine binoculars.
Senior Editor Dan Harding learns about the Vetus bow thruster option on...
Senior Editor Dan Harding talks with Bertram Yacht CEO Peter Truslow about...
The Hinckley Talaria 34R at the 2016 Newport International Boat Show.
The Azimut Verve 40 debut at the 2016 Newport International Boat Show.