Testing the Chris-Craft Fleet
The editors discover what really makes the Chris-Craft brand special after testing 12 of their new models in 10 hours. Watch the video here. ▶
50 years of inspired craftsmanship have led to the newest offering from Princess: the eagerly anticipated 75-footer.
Riva goes back to its roots in the Rivamare, a 39-footer that can go toe to toe with any boat of any size for elegance and luxury.
The just-unveiled Lexus Sport Yacht 42—a collaboration between Marquis Yachts and the auto manufacturer—combines one-of-a-kind styling and sexy curves that you won’t want to miss.
The Volvo Penta D8 fills a gap in the company’s line of recreational-boat-ready diesels, and it’s already linked to a next-generation IPS pod. Take our word for it, you’ll be seeing more of this engine at the next boat shows and beyond. Check her out here.
From fresh lobster to the natural beauty along the jagged coast, the magic of Maine is its ability to transport you back to the simple life. Start planning your adventure here.
A Protest Song for These Times. When our Sightlines columnist Michael Peters runs afoul of the law, you can bet disobedience will follow. How civil it is, well … that’s another story. See what happened here.
Speed has been added to the equation with Cutwater’s newest 302 Sport Coupe. You can kiss the single step that energized the inboard-powered C-30 Sedan goodbye. The 302 has two, with “Laminar Flow Interrupters” (more on that later) that get this Sport Coupe moving.
Our boat test of the Jeanneau Leader 40. The ideas that go into the Leader line of stern drive-powered boats from Jeanneau include a hull from esteemed designer Michael Peters, smart weight management, and a layout tweaked for fun on the hook and underway.
Our first look at the Nordic Tug 44. The Nordic Tug 42 was a heck of a boat, but she had a drawback or two. Her re-designed, and considerably refined replacement, the Nordic Tug 44, addresses the biggest of the lot with yachty panache.
Thinking of a unique name for your new boat can be tough, that's why we created a Boat Name Generator.
Try it here. ▶
VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Check out our take on today’s hottest marine binoculars.
Senior Editor Dan Harding learns about the Vetus bow thruster option on...
Senior Editor Dan Harding talks with Bertram Yacht CEO Peter Truslow about...
The Hinckley Talaria 34R at the 2016 Newport International Boat Show.
The Azimut Verve 40 debut at the 2016 Newport International Boat Show.