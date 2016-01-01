Very boaty New Year’s Resolutions

6 Resolutions for the New Year: PMY Edition. “Cut back on red meat.” “Actually, y’know, use your gym membership.” Let’s face it: Resolutions aren’t all that fun. In the interest of making them worthwhile, achievable, and—hell—actually fun, here’s 6 boat-related resolutions that will put a smile on your face.

By Mike Smith

Palmer Johnson 63 Sport

Palmer Johnson's PJ63: A First of its Kind. The PJ63 is superyacht builder Palmer Johnson's first foray into luxury day boats; featuring impressive open deck space and accommodations that can comfortably accommodate a small family.

By Simon Murray

How to Repair Spider Cracks in Fiberglass

Stress cracks. Spider cracks. Hairline cracks. All suspicious looking in their own right. Replacing coring materials in an existing deck is a messy, pricey job probably best left to the professionals. First things first though: Identifying the problem. We break it down in 5 easy steps.

By Capt. Bill Pike

Marlow Pilot 34

In spite of a smaller footprint, the Marlow Pilot 34 has lots in common with the big, sophisticated motoryachts that Marlow Marine has been building for years.

By Capt. Bill Pike

BLOG ROLL

Vetus Maxwell Tip of the Week

Hot Today

Become a Better Boater

50 Boating Skills Every Boater Should Know

From tying the right knot to removing the smell from your Sperrys, we’ve compiled 50 hard-won skills that—if mastered—will make you the envy of your dock. Some might even save your life! Learn more here. ▶

Featured Brands

Greenline logo MCY logo
HMY Yacht Sales logo Ocean Alexander logo
Volvo Penta logo
   

Boat-Name Generator

cube puzzel Thinking of a unique name for your new boat can be tough, that's why we created a Boat Name Generator.
Try it here. ▶

Featured

Boat-Name Generator

So you’ve taken delivery of the boat of your dreams, and you’...
Marine Binoculars

VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Check out our take on today’s hottest marine binoculars.
Vetus Bow Thruster on the Bertram 35

Senior Editor Dan Harding learns about the Vetus bow thruster option on...
Bertram 35 Debut

Senior Editor Dan Harding talks with Bertram Yacht CEO Peter Truslow about...
Hinckley Talaria 34R

The Hinckley Talaria 34R at the 2016 Newport International Boat Show.

Panbo Marine Electronics

Recently Added

Sightlines

Select Brokerage

Brokerage Yachts VIEW BROKERAGE ADS