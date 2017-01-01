Testing the Chris-Craft Fleet
The editors discover what really makes the Chris-Craft brand special after testing 12 of their new models in 10 hours. Watch the video here. ▶
Got serious docking angst? Need a cure for technology envy? Install a joystick, and get on with life. Here’s what you need to know.
While bow thrusters have long changed the docking game, Vetus takes it one step further with a new, nearly silent Rim Drive thruster.
Meeting the needs of boaters in the U.S. has some builders around the world scratching their heads, but not Rio Yachts. This Italian builder knows what works and what doesn’t, and adds a creative touch and fine finish to differentiate its product from lots of other boats out there. Have a look and see what you think.
Editor-at-Large John Brownlee went angling for billfish off the coast of an up-and-coming resort called Costa Palmas. Find out if it was boom or bust for Brownlee.
Smart design choices might just make the Ferretti 57 Flybridge a future-proof purchase.
From fresh lobster to the natural beauty along the jagged coast, the magic of Maine is its ability to transport you back to the simple life. Start planning your adventure here.
The just-unveiled Lexus Sport Yacht 42—a collaboration between Marquis Yachts and the auto manufacturer—combines one-of-a-kind styling and sexy curves that you won’t want to miss.
50 years of inspired craftsmanship have led to the newest offering from Princess: the eagerly anticipated 75-footer.
Riva goes back to its roots in the Rivamare, a 39-footer that can go toe to toe with any boat of any size for elegance and luxury.
Thinking of a unique name for your new boat can be tough, that's why we created a Boat Name Generator.
Try it here. ▶
VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Check out our take on today’s hottest marine binoculars.
