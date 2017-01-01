Lexus Sport Yacht 42

The just-unveiled Lexus Sport Yacht 42—a collaboration between Marquis Yachts and the auto manufacturer—combines one-of-a-kind styling and sexy curves that you won’t want to miss.

By Simon Murray

Volvo Penta D8 IPS

The Volvo Penta D8 fills a gap in the company’s line of recreational-boat-ready diesels, and it’s already linked to a next-generation IPS pod. Take our word for it, you’ll be seeing more of this engine at the next boat shows and beyond. Check her out here.

By Capt. Bill Pike

Guide to Maine Cruising

From fresh lobster to the natural beauty along the jagged coast, the magic of Maine is its ability to transport you back to the simple life. Start planning your adventure here.

By Jeanne Craig

Fishing in a Marine Protected Area

A Protest Song for These Times. When our Sightlines columnist Michael Peters runs afoul of the law, you can bet disobedience will follow. How civil it is, well … that’s another story. See what happened here.

By Michael Peters

Cutwater 302 Sport Coupe

Speed has been added to the equation with Cutwater’s newest 302 Sport Coupe. You can kiss the single step that energized the inboard-powered C-30 Sedan goodbye. The 302 has two, with “Laminar Flow Interrupters” (more on that later) that get this Sport Coupe moving.

By Capt. Bill Pike

Leader 40

Our boat test of the Jeanneau Leader 40. The ideas that go into the Leader line of stern drive-powered boats from Jeanneau include a hull from esteemed designer Michael Peters, smart weight management, and a layout tweaked for fun on the hook and underway.

By Capt. John Wooldridge

Nordic Tug 44

Our first look at the Nordic Tug 44. The Nordic Tug 42 was a heck of a boat, but she had a drawback or two. Her re-designed, and considerably refined replacement, the Nordic Tug 44, addresses the biggest of the lot with yachty panache.

By Capt. Bill Pike

Vetus Maxwell Tip of the Week

