Princess 30M

Princess Yachts is now a player in the superyacht world, and the 30M shows off the company’s ability to create something special from the keel up. Onboard comfort is more than just sightlines and soft cushions—it also comes from how the hull handles the seas.

By Alan Harper

Rio Yachts 42 Air

Meeting the needs of boaters in the U.S. has some builders around the world scratching their heads, but not Rio Yachts. This Italian builder knows what works and what doesn’t, and adds a creative touch and fine finish to differentiate its product from lots of other boats out there. Have a look and see what you think.

By Alan Harper

