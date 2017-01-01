Guide to Maine Cruising

From fresh lobster to the natural beauty along the jagged coast, the magic of Maine is its ability to transport you back to the simple life. Start planning your adventure here.

By Jeanne Craig

Leader 40

Our boat test of the Jeanneau Leader 40. The ideas that go into the Leader line of stern drive-powered boats from Jeanneau include a hull from esteemed designer Michael Peters, smart weight management, and a layout tweaked for fun on the hook and underway.

By Capt. John Wooldridge

Nordic Tug 44

Our first look at the Nordic Tug 44. The Nordic Tug 42 was a heck of a boat, but she had a drawback or two. Her re-designed, and considerably refined replacement, the Nordic Tug 44, addresses the biggest of the lot with yachty panache.

By Capt. Bill Pike

New Ways to Think About Monitoring on Your Boat

Vessel monitoring is a powerful tool to give you insight into the aspects of your boat on which you want to keep an eye. Connect your boat to the Internet the right way, and the right people can be looped in. Learn more about how these powerful systems can work for you here.

By Jason Y. Wood

Very boaty New Year’s Resolutions

6 Resolutions for the New Year: PMY Edition. “Cut back on red meat.” “Actually, y’know, use your gym membership.” Let’s face it: Resolutions aren’t all that fun. In the interest of making them worthwhile, achievable, and—hell—actually fun, here’s 6 boat-related resolutions that will put a smile on your face.

By Mike Smith

BLOG ROLL

Vetus Maxwell Tip of the Week

Hot Today

6 Reasons to Plan Your Cruise to Maine Today

Portland Maine

From fresh lobster to the natural beauty along the jagged coast, the magic of Maine is its ability to transport you back to the simple life. Start planning your adventure here. ▶

Featured Brands

Greenline logo MCY logo
HMY Yacht Sales logo Volvo Penta logo
   

Boat-Name Generator

cube puzzel Thinking of a unique name for your new boat can be tough, that's why we created a Boat Name Generator.
Try it here. ▶

Featured

Marine Binoculars

VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Check out our take on today’s hottest marine binoculars.
Vetus Bow Thruster on the Bertram 35

Senior Editor Dan Harding learns about the Vetus bow thruster option on...
Bertram 35 Debut

Senior Editor Dan Harding talks with Bertram Yacht CEO Peter Truslow about...
Hinckley Talaria 34R

The Hinckley Talaria 34R at the 2016 Newport International Boat Show.
Azimut Verve 40

The Azimut Verve 40 debut at the 2016 Newport International Boat Show.

Panbo Marine Electronics

Recently Added

Sightlines

Select Brokerage

Brokerage Yachts VIEW BROKERAGE ADS