Testing the Chris-Craft Fleet
The editors discover what really makes the Chris-Craft brand special after testing 12 of their new models in 10 hours. Watch the video here. ▶
6 Resolutions for the New Year: PMY Edition. “Cut back on red meat.” “Actually, y’know, use your gym membership.” Let’s face it: Resolutions aren’t all that fun. In the interest of making them worthwhile, achievable, and—hell—actually fun, here’s 6 boat-related resolutions that will put a smile on your face.
Introducing the Riviera 4800 Sport Yacht. Solid construction and performance to spare are just part of this new model's story.
When a southerly gale kept most boats in port, we ran the new Princess 30M. What we discovered was down right surprising.
Palmer Johnson's PJ63: A First of its Kind. The PJ63 is superyacht builder Palmer Johnson's first foray into luxury day boats; featuring impressive open deck space and accommodations that can comfortably accommodate a small family.
Stress cracks. Spider cracks. Hairline cracks. All suspicious looking in their own right. Replacing coring materials in an existing deck is a messy, pricey job probably best left to the professionals. First things first though: Identifying the problem. We break it down in 5 easy steps.
Our boat test of the Palm Beach 65 Flybridge. The Palm Beach 65 Flybridge shows what a boater’s boat can be.
The 76 Bahamas from Riva continues this builder's evolution of the dayboat, and the vibe starts where technology meets groundbreaking style. Have a closer look for yourself. See what all the excitement is about here.
In spite of a smaller footprint, the Marlow Pilot 34 has lots in common with the big, sophisticated motoryachts that Marlow Marine has been building for years.
From tying the right knot to removing the smell from your Sperrys, we’ve compiled 50 hard-won skills that—if mastered—will make you the envy of your dock. Some might even save your life! Learn more here. ▶
Thinking of a unique name for your new boat can be tough, that's why we created a Boat Name Generator.
Try it here. ▶
VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Check out our take on today’s hottest marine binoculars.
